Simon Cowell and his 9-year-old son, Eric, are smitten with their newest addition: a puppy named Pebbles.

“Love,” Cowell captioned a recent Instagram photo, in which Eric is shown cuddling with the adorable German shepherd puppy.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge, 64, shares Eric with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. Silverman, 46, is also mom of son Adam, who she welcomed in 2006, with then-husband Andrew Silverman.

On Jan. 12, Cowell posted a family portrait featuring himself, Silverman and step-brothers Eric and Adam posing proudly with Pebbles.

Cowell and Silverman usually keep their child out of the spotlight, and fans couldn’t get over how mature Eric is looking just weeks ahead of his 10th birthday.

“He has gotten so big!” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Stunning wee pup and Eric so grown up and handsome.”

Several people described Eric as his father’s “spitting image.” The two share more than looks. Eric has said he hopes to follow Cowell into the entertainment industry.

“He’s now decided he’s going to audition for ‘Britain’s Got Talent,’” Cowell told “Entertainment Tonight” in Aug. 2023. “I think he wants to be in a rock band. He loves Green Day.”

Last year, Cowell opened up to People about his commitment to being a present with his family and said he no longer works on Fridays. He also doesn’t take calls or read emails after 5:30 p.m.

The music mogul added that he finds joy in every moment with Eric.

“You can’t fake it,” Cowell revealed while speaking to People. “You’ve got to be absolutely focused, because they know when you’re faking it, and it’s kind of like, ‘OK. What do you want to do today?’ ‘I want to drive 25 miles to buy a Pokemon card.’ And I’m like, ‘Brilliant! We’ll do it!’ And it really is worth it. It really is.”