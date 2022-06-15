‘Sesame Street’ puts its spin on the ‘Friends’ intro to salute dads

No one told you fatherhood was gonna be this way! And by "this way," we mean, with a special video from "Sesame Street" themed to the classic opening of "Friends"!

The classic educational kids' program posted just such a video on social media Wednesday, a few days ahead of Father's Day, with this message: "To all the fathers and father figures raising amazing kids, thank you for being there. Sing along with your favorite families from the neighborhood in this very special parody song."

The video is a full-on throwback to many of the things we loved about "Friends," but this time seen through a lens of some of our favorite Muppets and their dads.

Over two minutes, we get all kinds of hilarious reimaginings of "Friends" references, like Muppets wearing Joey's Thanksgiving turkey hat; a moment in which several characters have to "pivot!"; and even a few lines of "Smelly Cat"!

"Fathers are our forever friends," "Sesame Street" wrote in a video parodying the "Friends" fountain intro. NBC

Meanwhile, it's so much fun to see our usual favorites like Elmo, Wesley and Rosita with their dad figures, doing dad things (like making breakfast or choosing the right outfit or playing guitar) with their offspring.

And of course there's plenty of fun fountain activity, as the characters pop in and out of camera in time to the music, sitting on the iconic sofa, singing "dad dad dad" at the start of the song.

"We love you every day and week and month and every year," go the lyrics.

Elijah even echoes Chandler by saying, "Could there be anything better than being a dad?"

Bonus: "Sesame Street" also gave a shoutout to two very special, non-Muppet "Friends," tweeting, "And a very happy Fathers Day to @DavidSchwimmer and @Matt_LeBlanc!"