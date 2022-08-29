Meghan Markle says Harry told her he 'lost' dad Charles after leaving royal life

Father issues seem to run in the family for Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle.

The estrangement between Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her own father, Thomas Markle, has made headlines ever since she married into Britain’s royal family — an event Meghan's father wasn’t on hand to witness.

In fact, it was Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, who stood in for the father of the bride and walked her down the aisle at the 2018 royal wedding.

But things between Harry and Charles have changed since then.

During a recent interview with The Cut, the duchess explained that amid her and Harry's struggles with royal life and their choice to leave it behind, there's been a major rift between father and son.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,'" Meghan recalled.

Relating it to her situation with her father, she added, "It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s (Harry's) decision.”

The Duke of Sussex has spoken openly about tensions with his father in recent years, though he’s never publicly framed the relationship as “lost” before.

In 2021, in an expansive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry noted that, just before he and Meghan had announced their plans to step down as senior royals, there was a time his father stopped taking his calls.

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar,” Harry told Winfrey, hinting at the media scrutiny both his parents faced during their marriage and divorce.

But he insisted that despite the strain, "I will always love him."

"There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened, and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship," Harry said.