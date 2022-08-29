Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is exploring the idea of making an Instagram comeback.

During a new interview with The Cut, Meghan mentioned that she is “getting back on Instagram” nearly five years after closing her personal account leading to her wedding to Prince Harry. She didn’t share any details about what a future potential Instagram account might look like, or when it might launch.

However, later on in that same interview, she mentioned that she was not sure she would return to the social media platform.

Meghan Markle on the cover of The Cut. Campbell Addy / The Cut

Meghan closed her previous personal Instagram and Twitter accounts a few months before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

After becoming a member of the royal family, she and her husband joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the official @kensingtonroyal account, which had strict royal traditions for sharing personal photos.

“It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” Meghan told The Cut.

“There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” aka the rotating pool of journalists that cover the royal family, she added.

The duchess was candid about how much she resented having to share personal photos with members of the media before posting them herself, especially in light of the online racism and trolling she has experienced over the years.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” she said. “You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

The duchess also addressed rumors that she and Harry are filming a reality docuseries about their love story.

While she was cautious about revealing too many details, she hinted that a project in the works might shed light on a piece of their lives that she previously hasn’t “been able to share.”

“When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story,” she said.