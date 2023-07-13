The 2023 ESPY Awards were a family affair for LeBron James.

The NBA pro brought his wife, Savannah James, and three children to the annual awards show in Los Angeles, and they posed for some rare family photos on the red carpet.

The 38-year-old basketball player looked dapper in a black suit and his kids were equally stylish. His eldest son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 18, brought a pop of color to the red carpet in a bright red suit.

Meanwhile, Bryce Maximus James, 16, opted for a white and black dress shirt with black pants. LeBron James’ 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri Nova James, was adorable in a black sparkly dress.

LeBron James is beaming with pride as he poses with his children. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

In another snapshot, Savannah James joined her husband and children for a family photo, and she looked stunning in a bejeweled ombré gown.

Such a sweet family moment. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

LeBron James' family was on stage with him as he accepted the Best Record-Breaking Performance Award.

During his speech, the sports legend thanked his "beautiful and amazing wife."

"I'm loving it that y'all get to see the queen that (I'm) with every day. Kudos to you baby," he said. " For our family, no one has sacrificed more and (worked harder) to support this family than you, and I appreciate you for that. Love you."

Zhuri Nova James also snuck in a sweet moment backstage with pro basketball player Dwyane Wade. In one photo, Wade can be seen clutching her hands as she smiles brightly and LeBron James looks on with a big grin on his face.

Rubbing elbows with the pros backstage - no big deal. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

During the awards show, LeBron James addressed rumors that he's considering retirement and delighted fans by announcing that he has no plans to step away from basketball anytime soon.

“I don’t care how many more points I score, or what I can or cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today," he said.