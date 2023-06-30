IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

"Why is buddy standing under the rim at the end?" the NBA great wondered on Twitter.

See first look at Michael J. Fox documentary ‘Still’

/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

LeBron James knows a thing or two about basketball movies, so he’s put in his two cents about an old Michael J. Fox flick that doesn’t add up to him.

The NBA's all-time scoring leader and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” star has taken issue with the ending of Fox’s 1985 comedy “Teen Wolf,” in which he plays Scott Howard, a high school student whose life is transformed when he discovers he’s a werewolf.

In the movie, Howard's downtrodden basketball team goes on a tear and makes it to the championship, where Scott elects not to play as his super athletic wolf alter ego.

He manages to win the game for his team by sinking a pair of free throws as his nemesis from the other team, Mick, glares at him while standing under the hoop.

In real life, players are not allowed to stand beneath the basket while an opponent shoots free throws.

“Sitting here watching Teen Wolf (1985). The last basketball scene when he didn’t go back to the wolf is the funniest basketball I’ve ever seen!!!” James tweeted June 29.

“And why/how is ole buddy standing under the rim at the end to win the game with free throws.”

Michael J. Fox in "Teen Wolf" (1985)
Who can forget Michael J. Fox surfing on top of a van in "Teen Wolf"?Alamy Stock Photo

Some fans of the movie said they'd long asked the same question.

"A question as old as time itself," one person commented.

"I have always wondered this," someone else wrote. "When I was a kid I used to wonder when that scenario would happen in a real game."

“Teen Wolf” is Fox’s other 1985 movie. You may have heard of the other one — “Back to the Future.”

Interestingly, “Teen Wolf” opened that summer in second place at the box office, behind “Back to the Future.”

While not as huge a hit as "Back to the Future," "Teen Wolf" developed a loyal following over the years and spawned a sequel, 1987’s “Teen Wolf Too,” with Jason Bateman, as well as a short-lived animated series in 1986.

It was also the basis for the MTV series “Teen Wolf,” which ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2017.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.