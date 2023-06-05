Michael J. Fox has ‘fantastic time’ with ‘Back to the Future’ co-stars — see the pics

“Back to the Future” fans were treated to a mini-reunion on Sunday, June 4, when Marty McFly, Doc Brown and Biff Tannen came together for a special panel.

Over the weekend, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson attended Fan Expo Philadelphia, which included an afternoon with the cast of the beloved 1985 sci-fi flick.

The trio participated in a Q&A with many fans at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. They later shared pictures of them hanging out as they surely reminisced about making the hit movie almost 40 years ago.

Fox, 61, uploaded a carousel of photos to Instagram on June 5 from their nostalgic weekend.

In the first picture, Fox sat between his former co-stars as they all smiled for the camera. He also snapped a photo with Henry Winkler, who stopped by the fan expo, and posed in front of a window that had “Welcome to Philadelphia” written on it.

The window also included a replica of the California “Outatime” license plate seen on the DeLorean in “Back to the Future.”

Fox’s final snap was a photo of all three “Back to the Future” films next to each other.

“To the city of brotherly love, thanks so much!” he cheered in the caption.

He also teased that the trio could reunite again soon.

“Great fans @fanexpophiladelphia, great food at @middlechildclubhouse, fantastic time, we will be back!” he wrote.

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox as Doc and Marty in the 1985 film "Back To The Future." FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo

The “Teen Wolf” star has been making a few public appearances recently. In May, he attended a screening of his documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” in New York alongside celebrity friends like Bill Murray, Meg Ryan, Joan Jett, Katie Couric and Elvis Costello.

In the Apple TV+ film, which premiered on May 12, Fox recalls making “Back to the Future,” “Teen Wolf” and the ‘80s sitcom “Family Ties.” He also opens up about living with Parkinson’s disease following his diagnosis in 1991 at age 29.

He spoke more about some recent effects of the disease in an interview with Variety, revealing he has suffered multiple injuries.

“I broke this shoulder — had it replaced. I broke this elbow. I broke this hand. I had an infection that almost cost me this finger. I broke my face. I broke this humerus. And that sucked,” he told the publication.

He added, “I have aides around me quite a bit of the time in case I fall, and that lack of privacy is hard to deal with.”

However, he appreciates having support, especially from his family. Fox shared that his family “pulled (him) out” of a dark space during his recent health struggles.

During the cover story interview, Fox gave his opinion on a possible “Back to the Future” reboot as well.

Unfortunately for Marty McFly fans, he is not interested in expanding the “Back to the Future” universe.

“I’m not fanatical,” he explained to Variety. “Do what you want. It’s your movie. I got paid already.”

He continued, “I don’t think it needs to be (remade).”

Fox is confident that the film’s legacy will remain unmatched. “I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it,” he said.

But, Lloyd seemed up for a revival when he spoke to Variety. He also gushed about the relationship between himself and Fox.

Lloyd said, “There was a certain ease between us. I didn’t have to struggle get there with Michael. There was never any conflict. It just fit. And it’s never stopped. I feel like we could go and do it again after all these years and not have to think about the relationship between Marty and Doc.”