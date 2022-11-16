“Modern Family” alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, have welcomed their second child together, a boy named Sullivan.

Ferguson and Mikita, a producer, are also parents of 2-year-old son, Beckett. Both of their children were born via surrogate.

Sullivan is a unisex name of Irish origin and means “black-eyed one,” according to Nameberry. It is the third most common surname in Ireland.

Ferguson is currently starring in “Take Me Out” on Broadway. The Tony-winning production tells the story of a Major League Baseball player who reveals he is gay. Ferguson announced on Nov. 15 that his understudy would be taking his place for a very good reason.

“Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” the actor, 47, wrote on Instagram.

“A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors,” he continued. “We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”

Ferguson noted that he will “be back in the ball game on Thursday 11/17."

In his post, Ferguson included a photo of Sullivan wearing a onesie with the name of the Empires, the fictional baseball team in “Take Me Out.”

“The SWEETEST,” Ferguson’s “Modern Family” co-star Sarah Hyland wrote in the comments.

Added Amanda Seyfried, “Congratulations sweet boys!!!!”

Ferguson and Mikita, 37, who have been married since 2013, revealed in May that they were expecting their second child.

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2021, Ferguson explained that he had been “wanting to become a dad for a long time," but he didn't want to rush Mikita, who is ten years his junior.

“I was like, ‘You let me know when you’re ready,’” Ferguson said. “But I was ready yesterday.”

