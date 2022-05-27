"Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson is welcoming another baby.

"We’re expecting number 2! Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall!" Ferguson revealed in a Friday Instagram video, tagging his actor husband Justin Mikita. "We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling."

In 2020, the couple shared that Beckett had officially joined their family.

"It feels like, I’m 44 now, let’s get this show going!” Ferguson told "The Late Late Show" host James Corden when announcing Beckett's impending arrival. “Tick tock!”

In July, Ferguson and Mikita celebrated Beckett's first birthday, posting a photo of the toddler wearing a blue Superman outfit. "This cape and your dads will protect you," Ferguson captioned the Instagram pic.

Ferguson has appreciated every step of fatherhood. "We're still figuring out his personality," he joked with Ellen DeGeneres in March 2021. "This is the funny thing about kids they don't tell you — it's a new person in your life. And just like anyone else new that comes into your life, you gotta figure out if you like them. It takes a little bit of time!"

"I've been wanting to become a dad for a long time," he said, explaining that because Mikita is ten years his junior, they didn't want to rush into family life.

Beckett will enter a harmonious family — Ferguson told DeGeneres that show tunes are their home genre, save for a pop bop.

"On the way back from the hospital, we played Britney Spears because that was what Justin demanded he listen to" he deadpanned. "That was his first exposure to music."

