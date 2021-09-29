There may be “No Time to Die,” but there is plenty of family time at the movies for Jason Momoa.

The “Aquaman” star took his daughter, Lola, 14, and his son, Nakoa-Wolf, 12, to Tuesday’s premiere of the latest James Bond film at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Lola Momoa, Jason Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa at the world premiere of "No Time to Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday in London.

It was a night filled with stars, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge even turning out for the event. Momoa himself posted a photo of him and his children with pop star Billie Eilish.

“@007 well that happened. amazing movie. beautiful @billieeilish you made my babies so happy,” he captioned the picture on Instagram. “truly grateful for the invite Mr. Bond so many magical moments. my children and i had the greatest time.”

Momoa, 42, who shares his kids with wife Lisa Bonet, also thanked London-based tailor Henry Poole for making him look so spiffy in his tuxedo.

“mahalo to everyone who made this happen and make me the coolest papa ever @henrypooleco noone has ever made me feel like cinderella my first bespoke suit,” he wrote. “felt like a king ALOHA KING CINDERELLA.”

Momoa cherishes the time he spends with his kids and relaxed the no-TV policy during the quarantine, starting with Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Shaken or stirred? More like thrilled. That's how Momoa's kids appeared to be on the way to the "No Time to Die" premiere. prideofgypsies/ Instagram

“The kids wanted to watch it and man, it was awesome,” he said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in May. “We went down the rabbit hole. But it was just beautiful family time, all cuddled up, two babies under my arm.”

Momoa and his kids didn’t spend all of their free time huddled in front of the boob tube, though.

“I’m kind of like the P.E. coach, you know, get your a-- outside, we’re gonna go rock climb, skateboard,” he said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in April 2020, about a month after the world went into lockdown.

“I rarely get to be home, so it’s pretty special,” he added. “We’ve got skateboard ramps and climbing walls and throwing tomahawks and shooting bow and arrow, so we have a little bit of space. I feel very thankful.”