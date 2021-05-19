Jason Momoa’s kids lived in a TV-free household for more than 13 years. Then the pandemic happened.

“Now we’re watching Netflix,” the technology-adverse Momoa revealed on Tuesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Momoa, who shares son, Wolfie, 12, and daughter, Lola, 13, with wife, Lisa Bonet, said it all started with the sci-fi thriller series “Stranger Things.”

“The kids wanted to watch it and man, it was awesome,” he said. “We went down the rabbit hole. But it was just beautiful family time, all cuddled up, two babies under my arm.”

After finishing all four seasons of “Stranger Things,” they moved on to “The Cosby Show,” which Bonet, 53, starred in between the ages of 17 and 24.

“Seeing her when she was little and the babies getting to see her, it was phenomenal,” the "Aquaman" actor gushed.

Lola is a bigger fan of her mom's sitcom, Momoa said.

“She just loves it,” he told Barrymore. “Wolfie is definitely more into the action stuff, so we’ve been slowly introducing some of mine… but my stuff is pretty not kid-appropriate.”

Momoa said that Wolfie and Lola are pretty unfazed by violence after watching him on set while filming HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

“When I did ‘Game of Thrones’ and I was covered in blood, you know, Lola’s just sitting there and knitting in the corner,” he recalled.

Though Momoa finally caved on his no TV rule, he still prefers that his children spend time in nature like he did when he was growing up in Iowa.

“I’m kind of like the P.E. coach, you know, get your a— outside, we’re gonna go rock climb, skateboard,” Momoa said during a virtual appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last year. “We’ve got skateboard ramps and climbing walls.”