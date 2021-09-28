Kate Middleton sparkles in gold sequin gown at Bond movie premiere

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought a splash of royal glamour to the world premiere of the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.

The former Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, walked the red carpet with William's father, Prince Charles, and Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the star-studded premiere, which had long been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, 39, wore a sequined gold Jenny Packham gown that featured a dramatic cape, while Prince William opted for a dark velvet tuxedo jacket. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The duchess, 39, stunned in a sequined gold Jenny Packham gown that was embellished with a long, flowing cape, according to Elle. The duchess topped off the look with gold drop earrings by Onitaa. She wore her hair in a pretty updo.

Kate and William walked the red carpet with William's father, Prince Charles, and Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Chris Jackson / AFP via Getty Images

Camilla, 74, also wowed in a pale-blue beaded dress that she adorned with a dramatic broach. Meanwhile, William, 39, and Charles, 72, looked dapper in tuxedos, with William opting for a suave velvet jacket.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the 2015 premiere of the Bond film "Spectre." Karwai Tang / WireImage

The royal family are longtime Bond fans. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last attended a 007 movie premiere in 2015 for the opening of "Spectre," and Charles and Camilla showed up for the 2012 premiere of "Skyfall."

Of course, James Bond himself, actor Daniel Craig, 53, also attended Tuesday's premiere in an eye-catching pink tuxedo jacket.

"No Time to Die" marks Craig's fifth and final appearance as Bond. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for EON Productions

"No Time to Die" marks Craig's fifth and final appearance as Bond. Craig first portrayed the iconic spy in 2006's "Casino Royale."

In the movie, which is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on Oct. 8, Bond is retired from active service and relaxing in Jamaica. However, he's soon coaxed back into action after his old pal Felix Leiter from the CIA contacts him requesting help.

Joining Craig at the premiere were his co-stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas. Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish, who performs the film's hit theme song, was also on hand.

The gala event also served as a fundraiser benefitting charities supporting serving and former members of three intelligence agencies: the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ, according to a press release from Clarence House.

It also raised money for charities supporting past and present members of the United Kingdom Special Forces.

