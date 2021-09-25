Watch Daniel Craig choke up in farewell speech after final James Bond scene

Daniel Craig got emotional after filming his final scene as James Bond in the upcoming 007 adventure "No Time to Die," which will be his final outing as the super spy.

The free Apple TV documentary, titled "Being James Bond," reflects on Craig's career as the iconic character, from "Casino Royale," "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall," "Spectre" to his last-ever scene in "No Time to Die," which has been delayed multiple times but will finally hit U.S. theaters on Oct. 8.

The "Being James Bond" documentary shows that Craig's final scene while filming "No Time to Die" ended with Bond running down an alley out of frame, a fitting final shot to a 15-year career as 007. The actor gave a touching speech after wrapping a late-night shoot, and the cast and crew all teared up and shared hugs with each other.

"A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there's a lot of things said about what I think about these films ... But I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life," he said while holding back tears.

Watch a clip of the "Being James Bond" documentary.

"Being James Bond" is free to rent on the Apple TV app through Oct. 7, and "No Time to Die" will hit U.S. theaters the next day. Tickets are now available for the film, which features 40 minutes of footage shot with Imax's 15/70mm film cameras, a first for the James Bond franchise. "No Time to Die" also makes 007 history by being the first released in 3D and RealD formats.