Craig Melvin shares sweet photos from son’s First Communion, daughter’s recital

Craig Melvin is coming off a “special weekend” with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their kids, Delano and Sybil.

On Monday, Craig posted photos of son Delano “Del,” 8, receiving his first Holy Communion, and daughter Sybil “Sibby," 5, at her gymnastics recital. The TODAY co-host also shared pictures of his parents and in-laws, who were on hand to celebrate.

In one image, a leotard-clad Sibby is shown standing proudly next to her big brother. Both are holding rainbow colored lollipops.

As of Tuesday, Sibby is a preschool graduate — and Czarniak revealed she’s feeling pretty emotional about the milestone.

“Guys, I need mom help because I have been dreading this day for like, seven years,” Czarniak confessed in an Instagram video. The sportscaster noted that Sibby is “so ready for kindergarten," but watching your babies grow up can be difficult.

“I tortured myself last night watching videos of her on her first day of school walking in with her little pigtails,” Czarniak said. At school drop-off this morning, she hid her tears by wearing a pair of sunglasses.

"I had to drop the shades!" Czarniak exclaimed.

"Do not hide your emotions! Let your daughter and the world see it! It is ok and very normal! You are HUMAN! Do not hold back," one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, "Don’t resist the emotion lean into it!! It is a huge step for you and your family!! There is nothing wrong with showing the emotion. SHIFT from I will miss to I WILL REMEMBER and let those memories fill your heart."

Craig paid homage to Czarniak on TODAY last month, ahead of Mother’s Day, and gushed that she's a "remarkable mom."

"She makes me look like a bum!" he joked.

