Craig Melvin on how working with Al Roker is a daily workshop in fatherhood

Ask TODAY news anchor Craig Melvin who his biggest dad role model is, and there is zero hesitation in his answer: “Oh, it’s Al Roker. No question.”

Working with Al is a daily workshop in parenting, Craig shares with TODAY.com, and it’s where he gets some of his best advice on fatherhood.

“I mean, it’s something else. You get to watch him in action, like sometimes in commercial breaks between segments, he’s texting with one of his three kids or he’s putting out a fire,” Craig says about his 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host. “He’s parenting on the job.”

Craig, who shares 9-year-old Delano and 6-year old Sybil with wife Lindsay Czarniak, says he has plenty to learn from Al's experiences with his three kids: Courtney, 26, Leila, 24, and Nick, 20. (Courtney is pregnant with her first child, so Al will soon be a grandfather as well!)

“He’s about to become a grandfather but he’s still in the thick of it with his youngest, who is in college,” Craig says. “He tells these stories pretty much every day at work and, invariably, he always ends with ‘Oh, you will see one day. It’s coming for you.’”

So what is the best advice Al has given Craig? “It’s all about the importance of listening to your kids,” Craig says, adding that he admires how Al has built a strong relationship with each of his kids.