Kavita Varma-White

Kavita Varma-White is a Senior Editor for TODAY Parents, Digital. After raising her two kids (ages 21 and 19) in South Florida and the Pacific Northwest, she is taking on the 'empty nest' adventure in the Midwest, residing with her husband and pup in Columbus, Ohio. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Latest from Kavita Varma-White

today

/

Parents

22d ago

today

/

Parents

The true hero of Craig Melvin's book 'Pops' is... Mom

In chronicling his journey to reconciliation with his father, Melvin feels bad about someone he overlooked.

today

/

Dads

22d ago

today

/

Dads

Why Craig Melvin is telling the unvarnished truth about his dad in his new book

Craig Melvin wants his own kids to know that his father struggled with alcoholism and wasn't there for him... but people can change.

today

/

Entertaining

161d ago

today

/

Entertaining

We made Ina Garten's crab nachos, a fresh take on a Super Bowl classic

The Barefoot Contessa's nachos have a surprisingly splurge-worthy ingredient.

today

/

Snacks

205d ago

today

/

Snacks

12 festive holiday Trader Joe's snacks and treats you don't want to miss

We took one for the team and tried some of Trader Joe's delicious holiday offerings.

today

/

Parents

206d ago

today

/

Parents

This family's holiday ornament tradition is so sweet you might want to steal it

It's a holiday tradition that has yielded a Christmas tree full of family memories.

today

/

Thanksgiving Guide

231d ago

today

/

Thanksgiving Guide

Ina Garten uses this 1 ingredient for the best, brightest mashed potatoes

With one little twist, mashed potatoes go from standard to sublime.

today

/

Entertaining

233d ago

today

/

Entertaining

Sweet or savory? We made the 5-ingredient holiday recipe that Ina Garten loves

This baked ricotta recipe is so versatile, it can be served as an appetizer or dessert.

today

/

Dinner

253d ago

today

/

Dinner

An ode to taco night, my weeknight lifesaver

To keep things fresh and exciting, I make street tacos three ways: fussy, fast and fusion.

today

/

Parents

299d ago

today

/

Parents

I freaked out when my son got COVID at college: Here's what I learned

It only took two weeks on campus for our 18-year-old to get coronavirus. I thought I was prepared, but I had a lot to learn.

today

/

Home

328d ago

today

/

Home

A parent's guide to everything your college student will need this year

Don't forget the face masks.

today

/

Parents

411d ago

today

/

Parents

Permission to grieve: Widowed mom and psychologist on losses of 2020 graduates

As someone who knows loss, a widow and mom of a high school senior tells teens and parents their graduation grief is real.