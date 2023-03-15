Al Roker reacts to soon becoming a grandpa — and reveals what his grandkid will call him

Congrats to "Pop-Pop Roker!"

Al Roker celebrated the news on TODAY on March 15 that he is set to become a grandfather this summer, while also sharing what he would like his first grandchild to call him.

"I think in honor of my dad I’m going to try to go for Pop-Pop," he said.

Al's oldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, announced on Instagram a day earlier that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Wesley Laga.

Al experienced the joy of learning he was going to be a grandpa well before Courtney made it public.

"I’ve known for a while," he said. "They just decided to go ahead (in announcing it). Wes’s goofy brother accidentally dropped it in a text. Thanks Cory!"

The proud dad said Courtney's baby is due in July.

"Deborah is still not quite sure about the grandma thing, but we’re very excited," he said about wife Deborah Roberts. "It still hasn’t quite sunken in."

During the 3rd hour of TODAY, Al celebrated the big news with a champagne toast with Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer. He also received a gift of some TODAY onesies for his future grandchild.

Ahead of the toast, Al shared what type of grandpa he hopes to become.

"It depends on what you consider the best grandfather," he said. "For this grandchild, I'm going to be the best grandpa ever because I'm going to do whatever I can to spoil this kid."

In her Instagram announcement, Courtney shared a video featuring scenes of the couple together and a shot of the sonogram, all set to a cover version of Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby" by Brent Morgan.

“A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼,” she captioned the post.

Al shared his joy over the announcement in the comments.

“Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys," he wrote.

Deborah also shared her joy with Courtney, who is Al's daughter with ex-wife Alice Bell.

"This is so very exciting!!! 😍😍" Deborah wrote on Instagram.

Courtney, who married Wesley in 2021, told TODAY.com that she is feeling great and the baby is healthy.

“We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives,” she said. “We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle.”