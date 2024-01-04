Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead makes her dad nervous when she drives — even on a Disney attraction.

"Dannielynn trying to show me her 'driving skills' at ... Autotopia," Larry Birkhead, who is the former partner of Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith and the 17-year-old's father, wrote on Instagram on Jan. 4. "After a year of telling her to study for her driver’s test and then her just being too lazy and 'busy' while at the same time telling me that she 'doesn’t want to drive,' she decided to show me what she’s got at Disney."

In the video shared by Birkhead, Dannielynn laughs as they careen around a racetrack. "Keep it in the middle!" the dad tells the teen.

"You don't understand — it's going on its own!" she exclaims. "Oh my god, you're going to get pulled over ..." he responds. "My insurance is going to go crazy!"

Birkhead explained in his caption: "She said she thought she had what it takes to pass her test, because she has been 'playing Mario Kart for years.' As you can see here, she needs a little help. Despite her claims of a 'riggedy' car, and not being able to find the brake, she said she’s 'ready.'"

He added, "I told her when she can pass a quiz at home, then I would take her to get driver's lessons, because it makes me too nervous. Surely, you parents out there understand that! In her defense, the car was in need of some power steering fluid."

Anna Nicole Smith is the mother of Dannielynn Birkhead, who is being raised by her father Larry Birkhead. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Anna Nicole Smith (whose real name was Vickie Lynn Hogan) was a former exotic dancer turned model, most famous for her "GUESS" campaign and her controversial marriage to oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II, who was 63 years her senior. Marshall's 1995 death sparked a battle over his fortune between Smith and his family.

In 2006, Smith gave birth to Dannielynn, shortly before her 20-year-old son Daniel died from ingesting methadone and antidepressants. Smith died in 2007 at age 39 from an accidental overdose.

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead at the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023: The Derby is an annual tradition for the father-daughter duo. Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images

When Dannielynn was born, Smith's then-partner, lawyer Howard K. Stern, was listed on her birth certificate, though a paternity test showed that Larry Birkhead was the father.

Birkhead has raised Dannielynn, who looks practically identical to her mom, and the two are close.

One of their favorite activities is attending the Kentucky Derby each year.

“It’s our ‘one day a year’ outing that we do publicly,” Birkhead told the Courier Journal in 2022. “And I think you guys probably can take pictures and watch her grow from just this event ... there’s a lot of people that are interested in things because of her mother and I don’t let her fall into that. I just say, ‘Hey, let’s do one thing a year (and) let people see how you are.”

Birkhead is clearly proud of his daughter.

"All jokes aside, we always have a great time at Disney," he wrote in his Instagram caption. "Dannielynn has turned into a daredevil since the shock on her face of going down her first time on Splash Mountain."