Trying to rationalize with a toddler is not for the faint of heart. Just ask Andy Cohen.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host posted a video on Instagram on April 10 featuring him trying to limit how much screen time son Ben, 4, gets.

“Early morning negotiation… (spoiler alert: I held firm!),” Cohen captioned the clip.

“I let you watch one already. Do you understand? I told you that you could watch one, dude,” he said in the clip, while taking off his glasses as Ben wailed off camera. “I told you you could watch one and how many did you watch?”

“Two,” a crying Ben replied about how many episodes he’d seen.

“Two! So that was so nice of me,” continued Cohen, who is also father to daughter Lucy, 11 months. “So how is there a third in play?”

Ben said he wanted to watch three more, but Cohen was having none of it.

“I kind of feel like I’m negotiating with a terrorist right now. I feel like you keep changing the game. You keep changing the game,” he said. “You know, one ‘Mighty Express’ is worth two ‘Fireman Sams,’ just lengthwise, I’m just saying. Does that make you feel better? Does that make you feel better? It should.”

Meanwhile, Ben continued to cry.

“It’s just reasoning. I’m just reasoning with you,” Cohen went on to says as he exasperatingly looked into the camera before the video ended.

Several “Real Housewives” stars chimed in about Cohen’s encounter.

“You are such a good daddy ❤️❤️ so patient and dedicated. It’s very sweet,” “Real Housewives of Miami” star Marysol Patton wrote.

“Left (sic) him watch 3 more daddy,” commented “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton.

“Hold your ground papa!” commented “The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” Melissa Gorga, while fellow show star Jacqueline Laurita simply jotted down a laughing emoji.

“You got this… sooo similar to a housewives reunion,” joked “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant.

“awwww,” wrote Lindsay Lohan, who could use the video as a bit of a primer, since she is expecting her first child.