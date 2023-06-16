Al Roker shares how recent health scare made him feel ‘vulnerable’ with his kids

Al Roker's serious health issues earlier this year made him feel "vulnerability" for the first time as a father.

He reflected ahead of Father's Day about his emotional year during the annual roundtable on June 16 with the fellow dads of TODAY.

The TODAY weatherman had a series of life-threatening medical emergencies related to blood clots at the end of 2022, and most recently underwent a knee replacement surgery.

"You know, you're living your life, and you're thinking everything's great," Al told Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Willie Geist. "Then all of a sudden, this out-of-the-blue health event happens."

Al was rushed to the hospital in November after a blood clot moved from his leg to his lungs, and doctors also found he had internal bleeding. He underwent a seven-hour surgery after doctors found a tear in his small intestine.

Al Roker said serious health issues marked the first time he felt "vulnerability" with his children, (from left) Courtney, Nick and Leila, shown with Al and his wife, Deborah Roberts. debrobertsabc / Instagram

The father of three only found out later just how dire the situation had become and that his family had been crying outside his room fearing the worst.

"It’s funny, it was the first time that I had this vulnerability about being a father," Al said. "You want to be that strength that they need. And when you’re in a hospital bed and you can barely get up, there’s this part of you that almost doesn’t want them to see you like that."

Al has since made a full recovery to enjoy moments like the annual gathering with the TODAY dads. He and the guys ate barbecue at Pig Beach in Queens, New York, prepared by TODAY favorite Matt Abdoo, while Al shared his thoughts about getting older.

"That’s the other thing. It’s something I’ve been dealing with in that, I'm going to be 69 this year," Al said. "My dad was 69 when he died. So it’s a weird feeling. It’s like, 'Am I gonna beat the over/under?'"

"Listen, with all you’ve been through, you're going to live until at least 90," Craig said. "You got a bunch of new parts."

Al is also set to become a grandfather for the first time this summer. His daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, is pregnant with her first child with husband Wesley Laga.

"It's the craziest thing," Al said. "You’re carrying them, and then all of a sudden you realize your oldest is carrying a baby. And we’re maybe a month out from being grandparents."

Craig wondered if Al's family almost losing him last year has made them appreciate him more.

"I don’t know," Al said.

"We’ll find out on Father’s Day," Carson joked. "Two dozen golf balls!!"

The TODAY dads then did a toast to fatherhood for all of them, and grandfatherhood for Al.

"I’ll let you guys know what it’s like," Al said. "Because it's coming for you."