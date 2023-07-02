Al Roker pays tribute to one of his favorite movies to celebrate 4th of July: ‘Indiana Jones and the Lake Crusade’

Al Roker is celebrating the 4th of July by channeling his inner crusader.

For the annual Queechy Lake boat parade in New York July 1, Al and his family covered their watercraft in "Indiana Jones" posters and dressed up like the famous archaeologist, complete with leather jackets and whips.

Al's wife, Deborah Roberts, and their son, Nick, joined him for the holiday weekend adventure, which they dubbed, "Indiana Jones and the Lake Crusade."

Al shared sweet videos of the adventure — which featured Nick cracking his whip at the waters below and the TODAY anchor steering the ship — set to the franchise's theme song, "Raider's March" by John Williams.

"So much fun with you two crusaders!" Deborah commented on her husband's Instagram post.

Deborah shared additional videos from the event, including one of her asking an in-character Al, "Ready Dr. Jones?"

"I don't know. We're just making this up as we go," he responded, quoting one of Indiana Jones' memorable lines.

In her caption, Deborah revealed Al is a "die hard Indiana Jones fan."

"Fortunately no bad guys turned up on the route," she quipped.

In the comments section, fans loved the behind-the-scenes look at Al's Independence Day weekend celebrations.

"Ok, this just made me smile so much! Al and Nick are so fun!" one Instagram user commented.

“This guy knows how to have fun!! Thanks Al!” another wrote.

"Love the commitment! My goodness the weather + heat in those jackets. Watch out for snakes," another fan added, referring to one of the action hero's frequent foes.

Al's tribute to George Lucas' franchise comes just a few days after the latest addition to the film canon, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," premiered June 30. Harrison Ford, who has starred as the titular character since 1981, has stressed that the movie marks his last time playing the iconic figure.

Al has three children: 36-year-old Courtney, who is expecting her first child and Al's first grandchild, as well as Leila, 24, and Nick, 20.

Ahead of Father's Day, Al opened up about how his recent health crises, including blood clots and a knee replacement surgery, made him feel vulnerable for the first time with children.

In November, he was rushed to the hospital after a blood clot moved from his leg to his lungs. He also experienced internal bleeding and a tear in his small intestine.

"It was the first time that I had this vulnerability about being a father,” Al said during an annual roundtable conversation with the dads of TODAY. “You want to be that strength that they need. And when you’re in a hospital bed and you can barely get up, there’s this part of you that almost doesn’t want them to see you like that.”