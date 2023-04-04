Al Roker’s daughter Courtney shares new pic of her ‘growing’ baby bump

Al Roker’s daughter Courtney Roker Laga is showing off her baby bump.

“Baby (& Mama) is growing,” she captioned her recent Instagram selfie, which showed her rocking a cutout dress with a tropical print.

Courtney and her husband, Wesley Laga, revealed their pregnancy news last month in a sweet Instagram video set to a remix of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” by Brent Morgan.

“A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼,” Courtney wrote in the caption.

Courtney, who works as a culinary content manager and recipe developer, also confirmed the news in a text to TODAY.com on March 14.

“We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives,” she wrote. “We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle.”

Al celebrated his daughter’s joyful news on the 3rd hour of TODAY last month, sharing a Champagne toast with Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones.

“For this grandchild, I’m going to be the best grandpa ever because I’m going to do whatever I can to spoil this kid,” he said.

He also revealed what he would like to be called as a grandfather.

“I think in honor of my dad I’m going to try to go for Pop-Pop,” he said.

The proud Pop-Pop-to-be also said Courtney’s baby is due in July.

Al shares Courtney with his former spouse, Alice Bell. He also shares a daughter, Leila, 24, and a son, Nick, 20, with his wife, Deborah Roberts.