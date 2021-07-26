The dad of US Olympic gymnast Suni Lee shares her story

When U.S. gymnast Suni Lee takes the floor in Tokyo, she will be the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics.

"I am proud. The family's proud," dad John Lee told TODAY’s Craig Melvin for the latest episode of his digital series, "Dads Got This." "The community is very proud of her."

18-year-old Sunisa, who goes by Suni, finished second behind Simone Biles to secure her spot on the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team.

"It's unreal, you know? There's only four spots available and so she made it, and that’s pretty tough," Lee said.

It's clear tenacity runs in the family.

John Lee always promised his daughter Suni that if she made the Olympics, he'd do a backflip. After a 2019 left him paralyzed, he can't do a flip, but he'll be cheering for Suni as she competes on the U.S. Olympic gymnastic team in Tokyo. TODAY

In August 2019, two days before Suni competed at Nationals, Lee fell off a ladder while helping a neighbor. Paralyzed from the chest down, the Olympic dad is slowly relearning how to move.

"My hands are getting stronger. My balance is not so great, but I'm learning how to cope with that," Lee shared. "Before I got hurt I always told Sunisa, 'If you make it to the Olympics, I'm gonna run out there and do a backflip.' But I can't do it now."

While he might not be about to land a backflip, Lee shared his secret for raising an Olympian.

"I talk to her, I motivate her," he said, adding he built a beam in the family's backyard to help Suni train because he could not afford a real beam. "But the real secret is: I think it's her. I think she's pretty natural."

Suni Lee is the first Hmong American to compete for the U.S. in the Olympics, and her dad couldn't be prouder. Lindsay Wasson / Reuters

Because of travel restrictions, the proud dad will watch his daughter compete alongside family from their home in Minnesota.

"As I watch her I'll be thinking, 'If she bring home a couple of medals, hopefully a couple of gold, I mean, that would be so great for the family, the community, and for the USA'," Lee said.

