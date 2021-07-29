Team USA gymnast Suni Lee wins gold in women's all-around

Suni Lee took full advantage of her time to shine.

The 18-year-old U.S. gymnast turned in a goosebump-inducing performance to take home the gold in Tokyo in the women's all-around competition on Thursday, making sure the gold would stay with Team USA after defending champion Simone Biles opted not to participate.

Lee finished with a final score of 57.44 to top Brazil's Rebeca Andrade (57.298), with the Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova taking third.

"I always knew she had the potential," Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu said on TODAY after Lee's victory. "Suni Lee is amazing. She has come to the Olympics and done her job. I'm so, so excited that everyone got to see what she's made of and she's capable of."

Lee embraces her coach Jeff Graba after performing on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final. Gregory Bull / AP

Lee entered the final event, the floor exercise, with a slight lead over Andrade, 43.733 to 43.632, with Urazova in third at 43.566. Lee rose to the occasion with a 13.700 in her floor routine, once again exceeding her qualifying score with the gold medal on the line.

Andrade needed a 13.802 to overtake Lee in the floor exercise and finished with a 13.666. Lee was left fighting back tears when she realized she had stamped herself as the best all-around gymnast in the world.

The teen from Minnesota built momentum right from the start by scoring a 14.600 on the vault to begin the all-around competition, which was three-tenths higher than her score on the vault during the qualifying round.

She followed that with a 15.300 on the uneven bars, high-fiving her teammates after again scoring higher than her score during qualifications.

Lee then had some struggles on the balance beam but fought through it for a score of 13.833 to take the lead going into the final rotation of the floor exercise.