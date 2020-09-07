Christina and Ant Anstead celebrate Hudson's 1st birthday with loving posts

The Anstead family are celebrating a big moment this weekend!

Christina and Ant Anstead’s son, Hudson, turned one today. The “Flip or Flop” star shared a post on her Instagram on Sunday morning, chock full of adorable snaps of her youngest son.

“Happy 1️⃣ Birthday Hudson!” she captioned the post. “Sweet, sensitive, busy boy ... can’t wait for you to be chasing your siblings around the house soon 😎 - we love you 💙”

Ant shared a post of his own, posting plenty of videos and family photos to celebrate Hudson’s big day!

“Happy birthday Hudzo!! 🎉🎊Where has the year gone!???” he wrote. “You are our miracle baby, the perfect blend of your beautiful mummy 🥰 and this Brit dad 👴🏼! We love you so much! Today we celebrate you! 🇬🇧🇺🇸❤️”

He continued, adding, “I always found it weird (cool) that Amelie and Tay were born exactly 7 days apart. And Archie and Bray we ALSO born exactly 7 days apart. And then Hudzo landed right bang in the middle of them!”

“Coincidence? I don’t think so!” he finished the sweet caption. “It was written in the stars” 💫🌟✨”

Hudson is the couple's first child together after their 2018 wedding, but the reality show star parents both have children from their previous relationships. Christina has two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, Taylor and Braden, while Ant has two children from his marriage to Louise Anstead, Amelie and Archie.

The 37-year-old mother-of-three and stepmother-of-two had a tough first trimester in her pregnancy with Hudson, calling it "brutal" in a candid post on Instagram last March.

"Now that I can talk about ... The first trimester was brutal!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Maybe it’s my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄) lol... or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me."

"Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs.... anyways I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal," she continued. "Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here."

Anstead gave birth to baby Hudson via a planned C-section on Sept. 6, 2019.

"Our world is about to get rocked — in all the best ways of course," she wrote on Instagram the week before. "One week until my scheduled c-section. I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally."

The tough journey was all worth it in the end!

Happy birthday, baby Hudson!