There's a new baby Anstead in the world! On Friday, Christina and Ant Anstead welcomed their first child, Hudson.

"Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world," she wrote alongside a photo of her cradling her newborn son. "Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 - 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long."

New baby Anstead is actually baby No. 5 among both of the reality show star parents, who wed in December 2018. Christina's kids are Taylor, 8, and Braden, 3, with her ex-husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa. Ant's children are Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, from his marriage to Louise Anstead.

It wasn't an easy pregnancy for the 36-year-old, who posted an Instagram in March remarking on how "brutal" her first trimester had been. "Maybe it’s my age (35— considered a geriatric pregnancy ... lol ... or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me," she wrote.

Christina and Ant Anstead. Getty Images

Quite a change from her happy-go-lucky Instagram just a few days earlier where she announced the impending birth. "The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling," she noted, with a hashtag of "GonnaNeedABiggerCar."

But on Aug. 30 she revealed that they were just one week away from a planned C-section.

"Our world is about to get rocked — in all the best ways of course. One week until my scheduled c-section," she wrote on Instagram. "I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally.

"I really don't feel comfortable trying to go down that route again. Bray was 8lbs 13oz — after pushing for hours and hours — he was just stuck and his heart rate was dropping. Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we’ve decided to take. The nursery is ready, the kids are back in school, I'm not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable. I'm definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man," she explained.

The good news: We know the nursery is all designed and ready to go!

Congratulations to the whole family!