Céline Dion dedicated her Friday performance to her late mother Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, who died just hours before the concert.

“I must admit that I’m a little shaky today. My legs are a little wobbly,” Dion told the crowd at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The singer, who is currently on her Courage World Tour, choked back tears as she spoke of her family's final moments with Tanguay-Dion.

“My mom was 92. She was ill for quite a while. And we knew she wouldn’t be with us for long,” Dion, 51, explained. “Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon. Very soon.”

Dion and her siblings rushed to be with Tanguay-Dion at her beside.

“We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other and said our goodbyes,” she said. “We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together again one more time,” Dion revealed, adding that Tanguay-Dion, a gifted musician, would have wanted the show to go on.

“I know for sure she wanted me to be the best of myself tonight," Dion declared. "And I also know that she wanted all of you to have the time of your life.”

It’s been an emotional week for the eight-time Grammy winner. Tanguay-Dion’s death came just two days after the four-year mark since Dion lost her husband, René Angélil, to cancer at 73. She is also remembering her brother Daniel Dion, who passed away on Jan. 16, 2016.

Ahead of her Miami concert on Friday, Dion shared a black-and-white family portrait. In the image, her parents Tanguay-Dion and Adhémar Dion, are seen surrounded by their 14 children.

“Maman, we love you so much…” Dion wrote. “We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing with all my heart. Love, Céline xx"