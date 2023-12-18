Shawn Johnson East reveals name and nickname for baby No. 3

Shawn Johnson East welcomed her third child on Dec. 12, and now she's sharing the name of her newborn: Barrett Madison East.

The Olympic gold medalist wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Dec. 17 her baby's nickname will be "Bear."

"We've all been waiting for you," she captioned a black-and-white photo, taken by photographer @GabrielleHopkins, of her family surrounding Bear.

Johnson East previously teased her third child's nickname in a series of black-and-white photos she posted on Dec. 15, where she captioned the post with a bear emoji and the child's birthday.

Johnson East, 31, married former NFL player Andrew East, 32, in 2016, and the couple also share daughter Drew, 4, and son Jett, 2.

She and her husband announced their newest arrival in their FamilyMade newsletter on Dec. 14, writing that Barrett had been born on Dec. 12 via C-section.

“For the first few days, we’re soaking it in as a family but we promise to share all of that very soon, including lots of pics!” Johnson East said in the newsletter.

She added she was “feeling good” after the birth. “Well, as good as one can feel after giving birth haha,” she said.

“Our baby is healthy and that’s all we can ask for! Recovery is always a process and I’ve learned to be really patient with my body. Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in,” she said.

She described her third pregnancy as “surreal,” adding she still had “nervousness and excitement” in the days leading up to the birth, especially since the couple decided to wait until birth to find out the sex of their baby.

“And then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time,” she said. "You spend your whole pregnancy wondering how you could possibly love another baby just as much as your first two and then in an instant your heart expands and basically triples in size, it’s incredible."

East opened up about becoming a father again in the newsletter, and what his third child's arrival in December means to him and his family.

“My dad was born on December 9 and passed away unexpectedly on December 27 of last year, so December is a really impactful month for us,” East said. “Having our baby born so close to my dad’s birthday feels really special and I know he would be smiling down and so proud of us.”

Johnson East added her two children were so excited to meet their new sibling.

“They’ve been so gentle with the baby and I know they’re glad the wait is over, especially Drew,” she said.