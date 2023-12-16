Shawn Johnson shares first photos of baby No. 3

Shawn Johnson East is introducing her baby to the world.

A day after the former Olympic gymnast and husband Andrew East announced that they welcomed their third child together, Johnson East posted the first photos of her new bundle of joy, as well as teased the newborn's name.

The black-and-white photos, shared on her Instagram on Dec. 15, include one close-up of baby No. 3, as well as the child with siblings, sister Drew, 4, and brother Jett, 2.

There's also a sweet photo of Johnson East nuzzling her baby in her arms. The former NFL star is also seen holding his little one in his arms with their noses touching.

Johnson East did not reveal the baby's name or gender, she simply added a bear emoji in quotation marks, “ 🐻," and added, "12•12•23."

In the photo, the now-mom of three tagged her newborn's new Instagram handle: @thirdbabyeast.

She also tagged photographer @GabrielleHopkins, who took the family photos.

People in the comments section were eager to find out more about baby No. 3, with one follower, @scottiebri_, writing, “Wait does that mean it’s a boy and you named him Teddy??????? Or am I thinking too much into this.”

“Not me zooming in on bands and being a nosy sob,” @delasmitley wrote, with @lisa_bigbie_art, adding, “If it’s Bear I’m so excited. Love that name!!”

Another person, @sparkems21 commented, “Thought she said the boy name was long but could be shortened. Theodore but will call him Teddy.”

Johnson East and East announced in their Dec. 14 FamilyMade newsletter that they welcomed their third “sweet little bundle of joy,” adding that they wanted to wait before sharing the little one's name.

“For the first few days, we’re soaking it in as a family but we promise to share all of that very soon, including lots of pics!” Johnson East said in the newsletter, adding, “Well, as good as one can feel after giving birth haha,” she wrote. “Our baby is healthy and that’s all we can ask for! Recovery is always a process and I’ve learned to be really patient with my body. Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in.”

In her newsletter, Johnson East also shared that her two kids had "been so gentle with the baby and I know they’re glad the wait is over, especially Drew.”