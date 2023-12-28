Serena Williams shares 4-month-old daughter's cute baby workout

Serena Williams' baby daughter Adira is taking after her sporty mom!

"We all work out in this family," Williams, who is married to Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, captioned a new Instagram video of her 4-month-old baby and her older daughter, Olympia, 6.

The video shows the tennis star speaking to her eldest daughter in French while sitting on the floor with both girls. Williams tells Olympia, who has been learning French since toddlerhood, to carefully bring her baby sister to her feet, then lower her back down to the floor, while Williams holds the baby's neck for support.

Williams introduced Adira River Ohanian in an August TikTok video stating, "Welcome my beautiful angel" in which Olympia plants a kiss on her newborn sister.

Ohanian posted his joy on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful."

He added, "@serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."

The couple shared the news of Williams' pregnancy to the public last May just before hitting the Met Gala.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Williams wrote on Instagram photos in which she held her growing stomach.

Recently, Williams shared that she had donated her leftover breast milk after a New York trip.

"I'm really excited to donate some breast milk ... to people who really need it," she said, showing a freezer full of milk bags, in an Instagram video. Williams added in her caption: "I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing."

She added, "BTW, Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk."