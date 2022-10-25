Former ‘American Idol’ winner Scotty McCreery announces arrival of his 1st child with pics

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, have welcomed their first child, a son named Merrick.

The former “American Idol” winner announced the news Oct. 25 on Instagram.

"Never known a love like this. Merrick ‘Avery’ McCreery joined us 11 days early on October 24th at 4:34am! 7 lbs 13oz of nothin but love," the 29-year-old country singer wrote alongside several pics of Gabi and Merrick in their hospital bed.

He added, "Thank y'all for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God."

McCreery, who won Season 10 of “American Idol” in 2011, announced in June that he and Gabi, a pediatric nurse, were expecting their first baby together.

“Baby boy McCreery coming soon!” he wrote on Instagram next to photos of the couple holding ultrasound images and an adorable pair of baby cowboy boots.

McCreery told People at the time that he and his wife were surprised to learn that their first child would be a boy.

“I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there,” said the singer. “Gabi’s from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy.”

The couple tied the knot in June 2018 after dating for six years — and knowing each other since kindergarten.

“I think it’s one of those fate things that we ended up together,” McCreery said in May during an appearance on the “Skip Happens” podcast.

Though they were just kids when they met, it seems Gabi always had a hunch that McCreery was the one.

“We met when we were 5," recalled McCreery. "We went all through elementary, middle school and high school. We didn’t date until senior year, we were always friends, but in her kindergarten diary she literally has her name and my last name in hearts like all over."