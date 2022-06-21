‘American Idol’ winner Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi are expecting their first baby

"American Idol" winner Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, are expecting their first baby — and the gender surprised them both.

"Baby boy McCreery coming soon!" the 28-year-old country singer, who won Season 10 of "American Idol" in 2011, shared on Instagram Tuesday.

In the Instagram image — an exclusive photo published by People — Scotty and Gabi pose with a pair of baby boots and an ultrasound image. Their baby is due in November.

As Gabi told People on Tuesday, she planned to tell Scotty she was pregnant after meeting him at the airport following a trip, but his flight was delayed.

"So that didn't work out," explained Gabi, 28, a pediatric nurse. She ended up telling him the next day when the pair were hanging out.

"I’m over there drinking beers, having a good time, and she’s like, 'I think I’ll just lay low tonight,' so I was like, 'OK,'" he told People. "I didn’t think anything of it."

The couple revealed that neither of them expected to have a son.

"I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there,” Scotty told the outlet. "Gabi’s from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy."

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi Dugal McCreery, are expecting their first baby. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Scotty is excited to share hobbies like baseball and golf with his future child.

The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this month; they tied the knot in the North Carolina mountains after dating for six years. But they have known each other for almost their entire lives — since kindergarten!

"I think it’s one of those fate things that we ended up together,” McCreery said last month while appearing on the "Skip Happens" podcast. "We met when we were 5, we went all through elementary, middle school and high school. We didn’t date until senior year, we were always friends, but in her kindergarten diary she literally has her name and my last name in hearts like all over."

He added, "I try to remind her of that when I’m in the doghouse, but it doesn’t always go well."

The soon-to-be parents know one thing for sure: Their baby will be a world traveler.

"Travel is so much a part of our life that I feel like if we start at a young age, it’ll prepare him a little bit," Gabi told People.

Scotty added, "It might not be every week, and we’ll see how the baby takes to the road life, but it’d be nice, just selfishly, to have Gabi and the baby out there with me. I don’t want to miss anything with him growing up."

