Rumer Willis shares 'rare' photo of herself as a baby with dad Bruce

Rumer Willis shared a rare photo of herself with her famous dad, Bruce Willis, amid his aphasia diagnosis.

The 35-year-old did a Q&A session on her Instagram story on Dec. 19 and opened up about her life as a new mom and how her baby daughter's name was inspired by her dad's favorite musicians.

One of the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor's fans also asked her to share "a rare photo of baby you with bruce."

In response, Rumer Willis shared a photo of herself as an infant, covered with a striped blanket and comfortably asleep on her famous dad's chest.

A baby Rumer Willis sleeps on the chest of her dad. Rumer Willis / Instagram

Bruce Willis is looking at the camera, shirtless, with a goatee.

This is not the first time Rumer Willis has shared photos from her childhood with the famous "Die Hard" star.

In April 2022, Rumer Willis shared a photo of herself with her iconic dad captioned simply, "P A P A."

Rumer Willis' "P A P A" post came soon after her famous family revealed that Bruce Willis was stepping away from acting at the age of 67 after being diagnosed with aphasia. Then, in February of 2023, Bruce Willis' ex wife and fellow actor Demi Moore announced he'd been diagnosed with the "cruel disease" of frontotemporal dementia.

In the months that followed that second diagnosis, the Willis/Moore family has been open about their lives with the legendary actor amid the debilitating disease.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis on Sept. 23, 2019 in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for goop

In September, Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, appeared on TODAY to spread awareness for World Frontotemporal Dementia Awareness Week. She said, at the time, it was "hard to know" if the actor was aware of his condition.

"Dementia is hard," Heming Willis told Hoda Kotb. "It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is."

In November, Rumer Willis shared another photo of herself as a baby with her shirtless dad.

"Really missing my papa today," she captioned the photo with a crying emoji.

Bruce Willis shares three adult daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah — with his ex, Moore. He also has two younger daughters — Mabel and Evelyn — with Heming Willis.