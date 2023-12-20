Rumer Willis explains how dad Bruce Willis’ music taste influenced her daughter's name

Rumer Willis says her dad, Bruce Willis, had a special influence on the name she chose for her 9-month-old daughter.

On Dec. 19, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor hosted an Instagram Q&A in her stories and spoke about being a new mom. In addition to opening up about her life these days and sharing an old photo of her and her father, Willis shared how she settled on the name Louetta Isley Thomas Willis for her daughter, who was born in April.

“Her name is a mix of things I love,” Willis wrote in response to a question about the name. “I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl but then when we found out she was a girl we came up with Louetta. We wanted to give her options, and me and my dads favorite signers are Lou = Louie Armstrong, Etta = Etta James, Isley — Isley Brothers.”

Rumer and Bruce Willis with baby Louetta. @rumerwillis via Instagram

The portmanteau of the names “Lou” and “Etta” combines the names of the two Black solo musicians who once sang alongside one another for the song “Dream a Little Dream of Me.” Meanwhile, The Isley Brothers — who inspired Louetta’s middle name — popularized the song “Twist and Shout” in 1962.

In April 2023, Laura Wattenberg, founder of Namerology.com, spoke to TODAY.com about Willis’s baby name for her daughter.

“Louetta is an unconventional choice today, a genuine throwback,” Wattenberg said at the time, noting that in the early portion of the 20th century, it was in vogue to add “Etta” to the end of a name.

“It would have been the height of fashion,” she explained, adding that “parents of that time used the then-trendy ‘Etta’ ending the way parents today use endings like -leigh and -lyn.”

“You might have met a Loretta, Rosetta, Annetta, Floretta and many more,” she continued. “Today, this style of name is ultra-rare. It shows that you don’t necessarily have to invent a new name to be unique.”