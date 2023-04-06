Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares photos of daughter Malti Marie's 1st trip to India

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a special guest with her on a recent trip to Mumbai, India: her 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.

The trip marks baby Malti's first visit to India, where her mother was born.

On April 6, Chopra Jonas shared two photos with her daughter, commemorating the milestone. In the first picture, Chopra Jonas holds Malti in front of a Hindu temple deity, surrounded by red, white and yellow flowers.

"MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings," she captioned the post, adding two hashtags, #HanumanJayanti, a Hindu festival, and #GanpatiBappaMorya, which refers to a chant.

In the second picture, Chopra Jonas receives a tilak, a Hindu blessing, on her forehead before temple offerings of food and flowers. Baby Malti appeared to also receive a tilak on her forehead.

The post's location is tagged as the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The Hindu shrine is devoted to the god Ganesh.

Chopra Jonas also shared a "date night" with her husband, Nick Jonas, in Mumbai to celebrate the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, which aims to showcase and preserve Indian arts.

Chopra Jonas stepped out in a vintage saree with a sequined bustier, while Jonas wore a navy suit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on April 1. Prodip Guha / Getty Images

On April 2, the "Citadel" star shared photos of her and Jonas in front of a rickshaw and captioned the post, "Date night," calling her husband, "my forever guy."

She also shared that she attended a musical at the NMACC on her trip to Mumbai, writing in a recent caption that she "may have shed a few tears of pride!"

"The history of our nation is so awe inspiring," she said.

Chopra Jonas and her husband welcomed Malti Marie Jan. 15, 2022, with the help of a surrogate. The new mom did not show her daughter's face in public for the first year of her life.

Last April, the couple revealed her name, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Malti is a Sanskrit name that means moonlight or small flower.

Shortly after she turned 1, Malti Marie was seen sitting on her mother's lap to celebrate Jonas and his brothers receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Jan. 30.