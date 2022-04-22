Here’s what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas named their baby girl

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter, via surrogate back in January — and now TODAY can confirm the name of the couple's baby girl:

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018 in separate Christian and Hindu ceremonies, announced their daughter's arrival on Jan. 21 with a joint statement on Instagram.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” the statement said.

Malti is a Sanskrit name that means small, fragrant flower or moonlight.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, seen here in August 2019, welcomed their baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January. Craig Barritt / Getty Images for John Varvatos

Jonas, 29, popped the question to the Indian-born “White Tiger” star, 39, in the summer of 2018 while the pair were vacationing on the Greek island of Crete.

Three years later, they treated fans to never-before-seen photos from the proposal on Instagram.

Chopra Jonas posted a close-up pic of the couple gazing into one another’s eyes. The shot also showed the two holding hands, giving fans a birds’ eye view of her stunning Tiffany & Co. engagement ring.

“My everything.. 3 years today,” she wrote alongside the pic. “Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you.”

Meanwhile, Jonas shared a photo of the just-engaged couple enjoying a meal together with the glimmering Mediterranean Sea as their backdrop. “3 years ago today,” he captioned it.

In March 2021, Chopra Jonas opened up to Oprah Winfrey about how she unfairly misjudged the Jonas Brothers musician early on when the two first began exchanging flirty texts. “I may have judged the book by the cover,” she revealed during a candid chat on Winfrey’s Discovery+ talk show “Super Soul.”

“I didn’t honestly take it very seriously when Nick was texting me,” she continued. “I was 35, I was like, I want to get married, I want to have kids. He’s in his 20s, I don’t know if that’s something that he’d want to do. I did that to myself for a while until I actually went out with him.”

But after Jonas won her over with his loving nature and strong values, Chopra Jonas later grew to believe that her mom, Madhu Chopra, had spiritually guided the musician to cross her daughter's path.

“He’s such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams,” Chopra Jonas explained. “Such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together. I truly believe that my mom manifested him because that was her marriage.”

