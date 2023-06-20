Priyanka Chopra shares pic of Nick Jonas and baby Malti bonding: ‘Thank you for being ours’

Priyanka Chopra shared a touching tribute to husband Nick Jonas in honor of his second Father’s Day.

Chopra posted an adorable snap on Instagram of Jonas reading to their 18-month-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

“He is your biggest champion,” Chopra wrote in the caption about celebrating dads. “He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them.”

Chopra then thanked Jonas specifically for his devotion to their family, writing that she and Malti are “so lucky.” The pair wed in 2018 and welcomed Malti in 2022.

This isn’t the first time the Jonas family has shared a special moment between dad and daughter. On June 13, Jonas posted a photo of himself looking adoringly at Malti, captioned simply with a red heart emoji.

In her Father’s Day post, Chopra also gave a sweet shoutout to her father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas, and her own father, Ashok Chopra, who died in 2013.

“Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday,” Chopra wrote, adding, “Miss you papa.”

Chopra has previously spoken about her close relationship with her late father, calling him her “greatest cheerleader” in an April cover story interview with Hoda Kotb for TODAY. Chopra revealed in her 2021 memoir "Unfinished" that her father’s death sent her into a deep depression during which she “walled herself off emotionally.”

She reminded her Instagram followers to cherish their parents, saying, “Give them a hug if you can.”

In May, Jonas posted a sweet message to Chopra for Mother’s Day, coupled with a photo of Malti sitting on Chopra’s shoulders.

“You are an incredible mother,” he wrote to Chopra in the caption. “You light up me and MM’s world every day.”

Chopra also gushed about her relationship with Jonas in her conversation with Hoda this spring.

“He’s my cheerleader. He’s the most secure man I’ve ever been with. He gets extremely excited at my wins," she said. "He takes off my extensions at the end of the night. He fixes my dress when I walk off stage and makes sure it looks right when I’m on the carpet. He brings me my coffee first thing in the morning.

“He’s just so even-tempered, can handle anything thrown at him," Chopra continued. "And also has the ability to be vulnerable with me. I feel safe with my husband. I wish that for everyone.”