Nick Jonas shares adorable family photo with Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti on the beach

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had fun in the sun with their 1-year-old daughter, Malti.

The Jonas Brothers musician posted a carousel Aug. 1 on Instagram that was filled with family vacation pics, including one that showed baby Malti soaking up rays at the beach alongside her mom and dad.

In the photo, Chopra Jonas, 41, dressed in a red two-piece, is seen lying in shallow water while talking to Malta, who wears an adorable onesie bathing suit and floppy white hat. Jonas squats beside them with his hand resting on the "White Tiger" star's thigh.

Another photo shows Jonas holding Malti aboard what looks to be a boat. The little girl wears a blue hat covered with colorful smiling faces.

The "This Is Heaven" singer's photo collection also included a pic of his wife sitting on his lap while wearing a red-and-white checkered two-piece, and few more that showed the couple, who wed in 2018, dressed to the nines in a suit and gown.

"July was a movie," he captioned his post, adding a heart emoji.

The former "Scream Queen" star's fans hopped into the comments to say how happy they were to see him having a good time with his wife and daughter.

"Happy lil family," wrote one.

"The most adorable family," wrote another.

Earlier this year, Chopra Jonas honored Jonas on Father's Day by sharing a sweet photo of him reading to Malti.

In her caption, she celebrated dads everywhere.

“He is your biggest champion,” she wrote. “He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them.”

She then singled out her husband with a sweet shoutout. "I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky," she wrote.