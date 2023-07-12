Matt Damon was joined by his daughters at Paris premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’

Matt Damon turned the first premiere of his new film, “Oppenheimer,” into a family night out.

On July 11, the 52-year-old actor, who stars in the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan movie, brought three of his daughters with him to a screening of the movie at Cinema Le Grand Rex in Paris.

Damon smiled as he put his arms around his daughters and posed for photos. He wore a white T-shirt, black suit and tan shoes to the event.

Damon had the support of family at the "Oppenheimer" premiere in Paris. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

He was eager to see how his kids would respond to the film.

“I have three of my daughters here tonight. Very, very excited. Very excited to see their reaction. They’ve been hearing about it for a while,” he said on the red carpet in a video tweeted by Variety.

Damon shares four daughters with his wife, Luciana Barroso: Alexia, 24, Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12.

The Oscar winner was also photographed chatting with “Oppenheimer” co-stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt on the red carpet.

In the thriller, out July 21, Damon portrays Leslie Groves Jr., a United States Army Corps of Engineers officer who worked on the Manhattan Project and supervised the construction of the Pentagon.

“Oppenheimer” tells the story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Murphy, and his development of the atomic bomb.

This will be Damon’s second biographical film this year. In April, his movie “Air,” a sports drama about the start of Nike’s partnership with Michael Jordan, was released.

He starred in and co-produced the film with longtime friend Ben Affleck.

Damon also turned the “Air” premiere into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his wife and three of their daughters.

The “Good Will Hunting” star and his family rarely make public appearances together.

In 2018, he spoke to TODAY.com about his family and his parenting style.

“I’m raising my kids to own their mistakes and do better next time and make amends for whatever they’ve done,” he said at the time. “Next time, you behave differently.”