Mandy Moore says 'This Is Us' role influences her parenting. Here's how

Mandy Moore was cast as what would become one of TV's most famous moms before she became a mom herself.

"This Is Us" launched on NBC in 2016. Moore's first son with husband Taylor Goldsmith was born five years later; the couple's second in 2022.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Moore says "This Is Us" may be wrapped, but that Rebecca Pearson lives on in her head when it comes to being a mom to Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 1.

"She’s sort of on a pedestal to me. Occasionally, I’ll find myself (thinking), 'What would she do in this position? How would she handle this?' She’s kind of the little like, quiet North Star out there," she says of her former character.

Occasionally, I’ll find myself, What would she do in this position? How would she handle this? She’s kind of the little like, quiet North Star out there."

But Moore says not to expect any "This Is Us"-level monologues from her on a day-to-day basis: "She'd know exactly what to say, with beautiful music swelling in the background. Yeah, I don't have any of that going for me," she says.

Real life has re-framed what her character went through as a mom of triplets. In the show, Rebecca went to the hospital to deliver triplets. When one of her children was born stillborn, she adopted an infant who was left at the fire station nearby.

"I am just trying my level best to keep my head above water. I don't know how she did it with three children all at the same time at the same age. Feels so impossible," Moore says.

Moore concludes that Rebecca had "more patience" than she does. Impatient or not, Moore says she loves being a mom.

"I love having boys and I love trying to raise them with sensitivity and respect. They'e both tender, sensitive dudes. I hope they're able to carry that with them like moving forward as well," she says.

Moore and her husband, who comprises one half of the band Dawes with his own brother, are gearing up for their second holiday season as parents. A week before Christmas, Moore says she's not quite finished shopping.

"It's about the kids. There's a real awareness of the holidays and what it means. Gus doesn't understand why there are Christmas presents underneath the tree right now that he can't open. It's so much more fun — I'm just trying to lean into ... It's about them. Not anybody else," she says.

They're still forming their own holiday traditions, but Moore says she'll carry one over from her own youth: breakfast for dinner. "Beyond that, I don't know. We'll figure it out," she says.