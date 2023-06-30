Liv Tyler shares rare family photos as her son graduates high school

Liv Tyler is celebrating her son’s sunny milestone!

On June 30, the “Empire Records” actor shared the news of her son Milo William Langdon’s high school graduation with a series of posts on her Instagram account. The posts featured Milo, 18, while at his commencement and also showed Tyler as she posed with him and her youngest, Lula Rose, who is six.

She captioned one of the posts, writing, “Milo the graduate !!!!!!!”

In a post shared earlier in the day, Tyler showed Milo has he received his diploma from The Thatcher School, located in Ojai, California.

“This happened,” she captioned the post with an emoji of a graduate. “What a journey !! so SO soooo proud of you Milo.”

Milo could be seen posing with his sister on his shoulders in the third and final post of the graduation.

Tyler captioned the post with two heart emojis.

“Sister & brother bond. Nothing like it in this world,” one user commented on the post.

“Those are some strong genes!” another pointed out. “She looks just like her Momma! Congratulations.”

Tyler is the mother of three children. She shares Milo with her former husband, the British musician Royston Langdon. In addition to sharing Lula Rose with her husband, David Gardner, she has another son, 8-year-old Sailor Rose, who was born in 2015.

Steven Tyler in his daughter's Instagram story. @mislivalittle via Instagram

In her stories, Tyler also shared photos of her father 75-year-old, Steven Tyler and lead singer of the rock band Aerosmith. In the photos, the rock singer could be seen wearing a hat and gazing down at a set of crystals that he held in his hand. Tyler was close to her son Milo's age when she appeared in her first acting role at the age of 17. The gig was for Aerosmith’s 1994 music video for their “Crazy.