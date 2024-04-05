It’s been 30 years since Kurt Cobain’s death and his only daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, wished she could have known him.

The 31-year-old daughter of the legendary Nirvana frontman and Courtney Love paid tribute to her late father on the 30th anniversary of his death by sharing black-and-white photos of their last time together. She also shared photos of the singer when he was a child and with his mom.

Kurt Cobain died April 5, 1994 at the age of 27. Cobain and Love were married from 1992 until his death by suicide in 1994. Frances Bean Cobain was only 1 when he died.

Kurt and Frances Bean Cobain together. @thespacewitch via Instagram

“30 years ago my dad’s life ended. The 2nd & 3rd photo capture the last time we were together while he was still alive,” Frances Bean Cobain began before sharing a story about how her grandmother say that her hands resembled her rock star father’s hands. The first photo in Frances Bean Cobain's Instagram post is a photo of her father's hands taken by Michael Stipe.

“His mom Wendy would often press my hands to her cheeks & say, with a lulling sadness, ‘You have his hands’. She would breathe them in as if it were her only chance to hold him just a little bit closer, frozen in time,” she wrote. “I hope she’s holding his hands wherever they are.”

Frances Bean Cobain wrote that in the last 30 years, her ideas around loss “have been in a continuous state of metamorphosing.” She wrote that the biggest lesson she’s learned through grieving for almost as long as she’s been conscious is that it serves a purpose.

“The duality of life & death, pain & joy, yin & yang, need to exist along side each other or none of this would have any meaning. It is the impermanent nature of human existence which throws us into the depths of our most authentic lives,” she wrote. “As It turns out, there is no greater motivation for leaning into loving awareness than knowing everything ends.”

@thespacewitch via Instagram

Frances Bean Cobain then gets sentimental, sharing moments she would have enjoyed spending with her musician father.

“I wish I could’ve known my Dad. I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story,” she wrote. “I always wondered if he would’ve caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I’ve been told).”

She continued by noting that there is “deep wisdom being on an expedited path to understanding how precious life is.”

“He gifted me a lesson in death that can only come through the LIVED experience of losing someone. It’s the gift of knowing for certain, when we love ourselves & those around us with compassion, with openness, with grace, the more meaningful our time here inherently becomes,” Frances Bean Cobain added.

Frances Bean Cobain shared this photo in her post dedicated to her late father, Kurt Cobain. @thespacewitch via Instagram

Frances Bean Cobain shared that before she was born, her father wrote her a letter and the last line of it reads: “Wherever you go or wherever I go, I will always be with you.”

“He kept this promise because he is present in so many ways. Whether it’s by hearing a song or through the hands we share, in those moments I get to spend a little time with my dad & he feels transcendent,” she wrote, before concluding her tribute with a message to “to anyone who has wondered what it would’ve looked like to live along side the people they have lost.”

“I’m holding you in my thoughts today. The meaning of our grief is the same,” she wrote.

Frances Bean Cobain received many messages of condolences on her post, including from her father-in-law, skateboarder Tony Hawk, who wrote: “Thank you for this. You carry his legacy with grace and compassion.” She is married to Hawk's son, Riley Hawk.

Paris Jackson and Billie Lourd, whom both have lost their parents, Michael Jackson and Carrie Fisher, respectively, also left comments.

“I love you so much,” wrote Lourd, while Paris Jackson left a heart emoji.