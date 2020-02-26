Courtney Love posts heartfelt tribute to Kurt Cobain on 28th wedding anniversary

Courtney Love posted a heartfelt tribute to her late husband Kurt Cobain on Monday, which would have been their 28th wedding anniversary.

In the photo, Love and Cobain are smiling in the Hawaiian sun after their ceremony, both holding bouquets of flowers and their hair tousled in the wind.

(Warning: Love uses some strong language in the below Instagram post)

“28 years ago, we got married, in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach,” Love wrote in her Instagram caption. “28 years ago I recall feeling, deeply, delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was. This man was an angel. i thank him for looking out for me.”

Cobain and Love were married for two years before the Nirvana frontman died by suicide on April 5, 1994.

She added that she’d spent the day walking her dog, lighting some candles and getting sushi with her best friend. Love said the last few years have been some of the “darkest s--- imaginable” that “almost tapped my resilience , almost.”

“…between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity, and the honor of a few true friends, the gift of desperation and sobriety. Of a Higher power and of love, and of empathy, I’m here now,” she wrote Monday. “It’ll be ok , f--- , I see him on the shore. Rocking in the free world. My husband.”

The couple had one daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, 27.

Frances Bean Cobain (L) and her mother, Courtney Love (R), at an event together in London on Sept. 19, 2016. David M. Benett

Frances Bean actually posed in part of her dad’s outfit from their wedding in a photoshoot for Elle Magazine in 2006. It was for an article featuring children of rock stars in their parents’ clothes. For the feature, she donned his green plaid pajama pants.

“He got married in them to my mom in them in Hawaii in 1992, so I thought they would be cute if I wore them today,” she told the magazine at the time. "My dad was too lazy to put on a tux so he wore his pajamas!"

Love, 55, also shared a simple black and white photo of Cobain last week on what would have been his 53rd birthday.