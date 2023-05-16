Kaley Cuoco jokingly reveals baby Matilda’s ‘first starring role’ with photo

Kaley Cuoco's 1-month-old daughter, Matilda, is making her TV debut ... sort of.

On May 15, Peacock released the first official trailer for Cuoco's new show, "Based On A True Story," and it features the actor trying to solve a mystery with her baby bump on full display. (Peacock is owned by TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Taking to her Instagram stories, Cuoco joked about Matilda's appearance in the series and said it was her daughter's "first starring role."

"LOL," she added on top of a picture of her and co-star Chris Messina in the series, with an arrow pointing toward her baby bump.

Kaley Cuoco jokes "Based on a True Story" is her daughter Matilda's "first starring role." @kaleycuoco via Instagram

Cuoco's post comes after she celebrated Mother's Day with Matilda and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

The "Meet Cute" actor shared a photo of herself kissing Pelphrey while he held Matilda on his lap, along with a few other snaps of her friends holding her baby.

She captioned the post, "My first Mother’s Day was as sweet as it gets! Thank you to my wonderful other half (@tommypelphrey) for flying home just to spend the day with us and to all the incredible women who are truly helping us raise our sweet Matilda! We love and appreciate you!"

In the comments, Pelphrey shared eight red-heart emoji.

Pelphrey also gave Cuoco a shoutout on his own Instagram page. The "Outer Range" star shared a bunch of photos of his girlfriend and Matilda together. He captioned them, "Happy Mother’s Day to my endlessly incredible partner.

"Matilda’s mom is the funniest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful badass mom. Matilda also has two grandmas, (and a great grandma!!) and she is incredibly fortunate to be surrounded and loved by some of the most amazing, strong, independent women there are," he continued. "Happy Mother’s Day to all!! Our real heroes."

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed their baby girl together in late March. In the caption of her post announcing her child's arrival, Cuoco said she and Pelphrey were "overjoyed and grateful" for Matilda.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief," Cuoco wrote.