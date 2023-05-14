Kaley Cuoco thanks baby Matilda for her first Mother’s Day in sweet video

Kaley Cuoco is overjoyed to be celebrating her first Mother’s Day with daughter Matilda.

The “Flight Attendant” star became a mom for the first time when she welcomed Matilda with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey on March 30. Now, she is reveling in the moment of celebrating the special holiday.

On May 14, the 37-year-old actor uploaded a video to her Instagram story of her greeting her adorable newborn in her crib.

Kaley Cuoco celebrates her first Mother's Day with daughter Matilda on her Instagram story on May 14. Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

“Good morning!” she tells her daughter. She then starts tickling Matilda before the baby breaks into a fit of cute giggles.

“Did you make me a mommy?,” she asks Matilda while cradling her face. “Is this mommy’s day?”

Cuoco then unswaddles Matilda’s baby blanket as the newborn stretches and continues to giggle.

The proud mom adds, “Thank you for making me a mommy. Thank you for Mother’s Day.”

Before the video ends, she caresses her daughter’s head and wipes off her “milk mustache.” She also repeatedly tells Matilda that she loves her.

In the caption, Cuoco wrote, “Best first Mother’s Day wake up ever!”

The former “Big Bang Theory” star has been gushing about her daughter and motherhood on social media since she arrived in March.

Cuoco first revealed to fans that she had given birth by sharing multiple selfies of her and Pelphrey bonding with Matilda at the hospital on Instagram.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” she captioned the slideshow. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

One photo showed the family of three lying together in a hospital bed as Cuoco and Pelphrey stared lovingly into each other’s eyes and held Matilda.

She ended the post with a sweet shout out to her boyfriend. “@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did,” she said.

Since then, the new mom has posted snaps of Matilda being swaddled in a pink blanket and others of the trio enjoying Easter together.

In April, the couple celebrated their first anniversary together as parents.

“Happy One Year bud,” the 40-year-old “Ozark” actor captioned a few pictures on Instagram that showed the pair kissing and spending time with Matilda. “Best year ever. Love you more each day.”

On her page, Cuoco shared a photo of her snuggled up next to Pelphrey. She added a second snap of her holding up Matilda while seated next to Pelphrey.

Cuoco said in the caption that the pictures reflected how their relationship started and how it has progressed since then. “Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey ❣️eternally grateful for you and what we have ❣️I love you ,bub!” she said.