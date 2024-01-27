‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry details twins’ NICU stay: ‘Nobody prepared me for that’

Kailyn Lowry has officially welcomed her twins — but the delivery wasn't exactly how she expected it.

The former “Teen Mom 2” star revealed that she gave birth to a son and daughter during an episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. Sharing that she was now in her “girl mom era” after having six boys, Lowry shared in the Jan. 19 episode that she was done having kids and had her tubes tied following her C-section.

In a follow-up episode with boyfriend Elijah Scott, who is the father of her twins and son Rio, whom they welcomed in 2022, Lowry revealed that her newborns spent some time in the NICU after being born five weeks early.

Kailyn Lowry shared a photo of her twins, a boy and a girl, on her Instagram while recounting their time in the NICU. Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Lowry is also mother to sons Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, from previous relationships. The mom of seven shared how she didn’t get to hold her twins right after her C-section.

“It was really scary,” Lowry . “We had experienced the NICU with Rio for a few days, and he was big. He was 9 pounds, so that was different for us, but he did get to go home shortly thereafter. But for the twins, they were a lot smaller. They were five weeks early. And there were two of them, so it was really scary. I didn’t get to hold them until the next day or 48 hours.”

She added that the twins, whose names haven’t been shared, “weren’t just there for a couple of days. We went through the journey for weeks.”

Lowry recalled being so emotional during the time in the NICU and her baby girl having more difficulties.

“I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she would not take a bottle,” she said. “And that was really difficult because I’m looking at (my son), and I’m seeing he’s in the NICU for some of the same reasons, but also he’s taking a bottle, and he’s not having an issue with that. And then she was just sleeping all the time.”

Scott also recalled how “it was harder” with their daughter “because we had to travel back and forth at least once a day.” Their son was discharged from the NICU before their daughter.

Lowry then began to break down while talking about how their twins didn’t get to instantly bond because their girl was still at the hospital.

“There was still so much going on and I still don’t even know if, I don’t even know if I’ve processed it,” she said, adding that she’s still “very much concerned” about her babies’ health.

What made it more difficult was that they never got a set release date on when her daughter could go home. The medical team would just tell her that it would depend on her daughter’s milestones.

Both babies are home now, she shared, but noted that “nobody prepared” her for what she experienced.