Kailyn Lowry just shared some exciting news with her followers.

After teasing the sex of her twins, the pregnant “Teen Mom 2” star revealed that she is having one girl and one boy.

In an Instagram video posted on Nov. 10, four of Lowry's five sons — Isaac, 13, Lincoln, 9, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3 — are seen outside on a green field. Lincoln begins by kicking one ball, which explodes and shows blue dust, confirming that they are having one boy.

"Still a boy. We knew this one from our first gender reveal attempt," the words on the video read.

Lux was then in charge of kicking the other ball to reveal the sex of her other baby.

Lowry will officially be a girl mom. Instagram/Kailyn Lowry

“Yay, we get a girl,” Lux says after jumping up and down. “Y’all gonna have a sister?” Lowry asks.

The video continues with Lincoln hugging her pregnant belly and crying.

“What’s the matter? You’re so excited?” she asks, as he nods his head, tears rolling down his eyes. Her other son can be heard saying, “I know you really wanted one (a sister).”

Lowry's son, Lincoln, getting emotional after the reveal. Instagram/Kailyn Lowry

Lowry shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, and Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez.

She is also mother to son Rio, whom she welcomed last year with current boyfriend Elijah Scott. Scott is also the father of her twins.

The reality star first had her followers thinking she was having two boys. In a Nov. 6 video, she is seen talking to someone on the phone after receiving an email with the twins’ genders. “They’re boys,” she says, laughing.

“In typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series,” she captioned the video. “You’ll fully understand after part 3. Wish me luck.”

On Nov. 8, she posted the second part, which included footage from her gender reveal party. In the clip, her sons are asked what they think the babies will be, before they attempt to do the reveal.

However, as Lowry captioned her post, one of the smoke cannon’s did not work, one again leaving her followers guessing.

“Gender reveal part 2! Pumped to tell the kids…and of course one smoke cannon doesn’t go off,” she wrote. “I should’ve known then it was foreshadowing the future chaos.”

When the final video dropped, she seemingly confirmed that she was having her first girl by reposting her friends’ comments congratulating her for finally having a baby girl.

“My heart. My friend finally has her babygirl! Couldn’t be happier for you @kaillowry, love you so much,” Jynada Bailey wrote, with Lowry adding a “I love you so much!” sticker on the Instagram story.