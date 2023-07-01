Jon Gosselin shares rare photo with daughter Hannah

Jon Gosselin is sharing a sweet snap with his daughter, Hannah.

The former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” reality star and now DJ posted a rare photo of him and his 19-year-old on his Instagram on June 30.

The photo shows Gosselin and his daughter seated and dining at what appears to be a restaurant. The Gosselin patriarch wears a white shirt dress and red patterned tie, while Hannah is in a blue top.

“Say cheese!!!” he captioned his post, adding the hashtag “smile.”

The last time Gosselin shared a recent photo of his daughter on his profile was when she turned 18 in 2022.

“I’m so proud of you @hannahjgosselin and all that you will achieve with @gosselingirlbeauty! #wow18now #prouddad,” he wrote on Instagram next to a selfie of the two, as well as another one of them posing against an orange floral wall.

Hannah is one of Gosselin’s eight children he shares with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The two divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.

Hannah is part of the pair’s sextuplets who also include Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel. They also share 22-year-old twins Cara and Mady.

Since the divorce, Gosselin has been estranged from six of his children and has previously spoken about the ongoing family rift.

“The only kids I see and talk to are Hannah and Collin. So I’ve been pretty much estranged from Mady and Cara for nine years,” he told People in June. “At first it was very difficult, but now it’s, you know, you hope for the best, but you don’t dwell on it.”

“Maybe we’ll develop a relationship in the future, but yeah. I can’t put all my eggs in one basket like I used to and then be upset about it,” Gosselin added about reuniting with his other children.

The father of eight noted that he “had eight graduations this year” but “only attended one,” which were Hannah and Collin’s. Both children shared posts from their milestone moment on their social media.

While Hannah posted a photo of herself holding her graduation cap, Collin expressed his gratitude for his mentors, friends and family.

“I want to first thank my amazing sister, Hannah, for standing by me and supporting me, she is my number 1. I would like to thank my dad, who has taught me so much about running into hard times and moving past them, about resilience,” he wrote in part. “Thank you dad for always supporting my decisions, and having my back when I bite off more than I can chew.”

After thanking a handful of others who have supported him, he shared that he would be studying mechanical and industrial engineering in college.