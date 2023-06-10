Jon Gosselin says he ‘only attended 1’ of his 8 children’s graduations this year

Jon Gosselin says he no longer dwells on his estrangement from his children.

According to People, the former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star and father of eight children recently spoke about his family’s current dynamic while appearing at a Kickz for Kids charity tour. The television personality spoke to the outlet about his ongoing rift with six of his children sharing that it has continued despite recent milestones.

“I had eight graduations this year,” Gosselin said in his interview before noting that he “only attended one.”

Gosselin is the father to eight children whom he shares with his former wife, Kate Gosselin. In 2000, Jon and Kate had twin daughters, Cara Gosselin and Madelyn Gosselin. Four years later, the couple welcomed sextuplets Aaden Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, Joel Gosselin, Alexis Gosselin, Hannah Gosselin, and Leah Gosselin.

According to People, 22-year-old twins Cara and Mady recently graduated college, while the family’s six younger siblings graduated high school.

“The only kids I see and talk to are Hannah and Collin. So I’ve been pretty much estranged from Mady and Cara for nine years,” he explained, adding later, “At first it was very difficult, but now it’s, you know, you hope for the best, but you don’t dwell on it.”

On June 4, Hannah shared a post from her graduation day featuring a photo of herself with a bejeweled graduation cap.

"On to the next," she captioned the post.

“Maybe we’ll develop a relationship in the future, but yeah. I can’t put all my eggs in one basket like I used to and then be upset about it,” he went on to share.

After 10 years together, Gosselin and Kate parted ways in 2009. Today, the family appears to be largely divided, with their sextuplets living under separate roofs. While Collin and Hannah live with Jon, their siblings Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah live with their mother Kate.

In November 2022, Collin cried while speaking to “Entertainment Tonight” about his family’s strained dynamic claiming that he hadn’t spoken to most of his siblings in years.

“I have not spoken to my siblings in probably five or six years now,” he said, adding later, “I love them very much, and I really hope that one day when I have kids, that my kids will know their aunts and uncles.”