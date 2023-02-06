Mady Gosselin, the daughter of reality television stars Jon and Kate Gosselin, is speaking out about respecting her privacy online.

On Feb. 4, the 22-year-old former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star posted a nearly two-minute video on TikTok addressing the comments she has received that make assumptions about her family and “childhood trauma.”

In the clip, Gosselin specifically responded to one TikTok user who wrote “maybe one day all will heal,” referring to the Gosselin family.

“This is the singular time I’m going to address this because it is sending me over the edge,” Gosselin said. “The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever, is not your business.”

She continued, “As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else’s business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don’t want it to be your business.”

Gosselin called out the social media users who have labeled her and her siblings as “crazy child stars.” She pointed out that those particular comments are “harmful” when the Gosselin children are focusing on building careers and far removed from the TLC reality series that aired from 2007 to 2009.

While she acknowledges that she is a public figure, she explained that that does not give commenters the permission to critique every aspect of her life.

“There seems to be, like, a public consensus that if you’re in the public eye, your entire life belongs to the public and that is in no way true,” she said. “Regardless of whatever narrative you’ve created in your head from what you’ve seen, my siblings are doing so well.”

She went on to praise her siblings, which include her twin, Cara, and 18-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Joel, Leah and Aaden. She gushed, “They are all amazing people. They are all smart. They are all kind. They’re driven students. They’re working hard. They’re funny. They’re stylish.”

Gosselin added that if her fans can not respect the boundary she set for herself then they can unfollow her or expect to be blocked from her page.

She then told her followers, “The internet shouldn’t be just a free-for-all where you can bully everyone that you see. Decorum and kindness should still exist in comment sections and you shouldn’t say things that you wouldn’t say right to my face.”

In the caption, she opened up more about the judgmental messages she has received from a young age.

“I’ve been getting hate mail since I was 6 but that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it,” she wrote. “Learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness. I bet your life will be so much more enjoyable because of it!”

The college student’s passionate message to fans comes a few months after her brother Collin Gosselin revealed he hasn’t communicated with most of his siblings in years.

He shared the news in an interview with ET‘s Kevin Frazier in November.

“I have not spoken to my siblings in probably five or six years now,” he said at the time. “It’s tough.”

He added, “I love them to death,” as he began to cry.

Collin Gosselin said he is only close to his sister Hannah because the two of them moved in with their father in 2018.

The 18-year-old still believes that in the future that all the siblings can mend their relationship.

“I love them very much and I really hope that one day when I have kids, that my kids will know their aunts and uncles,” he shared.